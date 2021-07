If you queued up Ricegum’s Spotify on July 13, you could have been treated to an unexpected new diss track targeting the creator posted by some KSI fans. Anyone who follows either KSI or Ricegum will know there’s no love lost between the two content creators. Recently, Ricegum even said KSI was a “waste of clout,” while Olatunji shot back that he was just “salty” about his lack of success.