Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Art piece stolen from Austin's Fonda San Miguel restaurant

Posted by 
Austin Star-News
Austin Star-News
 13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rZKZd_0arMPD9U00
(Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

By Delilah Alvarado

(AUSTIN, Texas) The owner of Fonda San Miguel is seeking help in finding a stolen piece of art that was taken overnight.

The artwork is a water fountain and was created by Mexican artist Sergio Bustamante. It is an elongated, rectangular face cast in solid bronze that weighs about 62 pounds and is about 34 by 14 by 5 inches, according to KVUE.

The restaurant is offering a $500 reward for tracking it down.

It is believed the piece was stolen between midnight and 6 a.m. July 6.

The piece was behind a stone wall and wooden lattice that was not easily seen from outside the restaurant.

"It is massive and would have required at least two strong individuals and a truck to pull this off," said Gilland, restaurant owner.

It was purchased after Gilland visited Bustamante's gallery in Guadalajara, Mexico in 2019. It is titled "Rostro Rectangular, Ojos Cerrados."

"Sergio Bustamante is a world-renowned artist whose creations are coveted," said Gilland. "My guess is the thieves knew exactly what they were stealing."

No other information about the incident has been revealed.

Comments / 0

Austin Star-News

Austin Star-News

Austin, TX
2K+
Followers
386
Post
781K+
Views
ABOUT

Stay connected with local breaking news happening in the Austin area, including politics, events, arts, culture and more.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
Austin, TX
Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sergio Bustamante
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Mexico#Gallery#Food Drink#Mexican#Kvue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Arts
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin Star-News

Skull and Cakebones: The LGBTQ-owned bakery whose vegan baked goods you can’t afford to miss

Sascha Biesi and Yauss Berenji at Austin Food and Wine Festival(Yauss Berenji/ Skull and Cakebones) (AUSTIN, Texas) At first glance, Austin’s Skull and Cakebones craft bakery may seem like just another food business. Though you can find fresh ingredients, delicious baked goods and savory offerings such as burgers and nachos, your tastebuds will be shocked to learn everything at this bakery is 100% vegan. Even more unique, it’s one of the few locally sourced, LGBTQ-owned businesses in the area.
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin Star-News

Austin Animal Center in desperate need of help

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (AUSTIN, Texas) The Austin Animal Center has run out of space and has more dogs and cats than kennels. The center sent a memorandum to the mayor and city council expressing the lack of space and resources on Friday. All adoption fees are currently waived to encourage adoptions and rescues, according to KVUE.

Comments / 0

Community Policy