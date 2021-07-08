Art piece stolen from Austin's Fonda San Miguel restaurant

(Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

By Delilah Alvarado

(AUSTIN, Texas) The owner of Fonda San Miguel is seeking help in finding a stolen piece of art that was taken overnight.

The artwork is a water fountain and was created by Mexican artist Sergio Bustamante. It is an elongated, rectangular face cast in solid bronze that weighs about 62 pounds and is about 34 by 14 by 5 inches, according to KVUE.

The restaurant is offering a $500 reward for tracking it down.

It is believed the piece was stolen between midnight and 6 a.m. July 6.

The piece was behind a stone wall and wooden lattice that was not easily seen from outside the restaurant.

"It is massive and would have required at least two strong individuals and a truck to pull this off," said Gilland, restaurant owner.

It was purchased after Gilland visited Bustamante's gallery in Guadalajara, Mexico in 2019. It is titled "Rostro Rectangular, Ojos Cerrados."

"Sergio Bustamante is a world-renowned artist whose creations are coveted," said Gilland. "My guess is the thieves knew exactly what they were stealing."

No other information about the incident has been revealed.