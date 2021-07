CHICO — Chico Police Department says it has arrested three suspects after finding them on the roof of the Chico Marketplace. The arrests took place Friday at roughly 5 a.m. according to Chico Police. Responding to a commercial burglary alarm at JCPenney, officers arrived and allegedly discovered Wekin Tankul, 20, and Antonio Garza, 19, along with a juvenile suspect on top of the building attempting to break-in. All three suspects were arrested for attempted burglary.