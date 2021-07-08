Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Elsa to hit state with heavy rain

northwestgeorgianews.com
 13 days ago

Jul. 8—Following a week in which heavy thunderstorms have barraged local towns nearly every night, Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to deal a glancing blow here, bringing with it mostly rain. According to National Weather Service Meteorologist Alan Dunham, the rain from Elsa will reach the state's interior beginning late...

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Connecticut State
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Knox
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#National Weather Service#Extreme Weather#Grand#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Flood Watch
News Break
Environment
News Break
Facebook
News Break
NWS
Related
EnvironmentNews 12

STORM WATCH: Heavy rain, gusty winds hit Long Island

TODAY – STORM WATCH: Hazy sunshine. Warm and Humid. Highs in the 80s. Tracking a cold front that will bring showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Worst weather will be between 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Heavy flooding rain, gusty winds and hail possible. Improving weather towards sunset, which is at 8:18 p.m.
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

"Monsoon moisture" contributing to deadly weather in Colorado

Something the National Weather Service is calling "monsoon moisture" continues to result in heavy rainfall in parts of Colorado, with storms expected to continue on and off throughout the week. While the term "monsoon moisture" might sound scary, this is actually something that Colorado benefits from. According to a report...
Flagstaff, AZflagscanner.com

BREAKING: Flash Flood Warning

…FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE MUSEUM FIRE SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR COCONINO COUNTY… At 1257 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Museum Fire scar. Highest rain rates are taking place on the western side of the scar with an automatic rain gauge reporting 0.98 inches of rain in the last 30 minutes in that area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Museum Fire scar. SOURCE…Radar. IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Museum Fire scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include… Flagstaff. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Residents in the warned area should shelter in place, and stay away from creeks and local drainages. Flood waters and debris from the Museum Fire scar will affect Mount Elden Estates, with lesser impacts downstream. The Paradise and Grandview Drive neighborhoods may see elevated flows in local drainages. FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE; EXPECTED RAINFALL…1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR.
Environmentaudacy.com

Heavy rain forecast to hit German flood regions over weekend

BONN, Germany (AP) — Germany's national weather service said Thursday that regions hit by deadly floods last week could see more heavy rain this weekend. The DWD weather service said localized storms were likely from midday Saturday, expanding to large parts of Rhineland-Palatinate state later in the day. Officials said...
Hilo, HIbigislandvideonews.com

Storms Felicia, Guillermo Weaken To Remnant Lows

HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The National Hurricane Center / Central Pacific Hurricane Center is no longer tracking any tropical cyclones in the Pacific. (BIVN) – Former Tropical Cyclones Felicia and Guillermo are now remnant lows. The National Hurricane Center and the Central Pacific Hurricane Center are no longer issuing advisories on...
EnvironmentKRQE News 13

Heavy rain forecast to hit German flood regions at weekend

BONN, Germany (AP) — Germany’s national weather service said Thursday that regions hit by deadly floods last week could again see heavy rain at the weekend. The DWD weather service said localized storms were likely from midday Saturday, expanding to large parts of Rhineland-Palatinate state later in the day. Officials...
EnvironmentPosted by
WDBO

Heavy rain forecast to hit German flood regions over weekend

BONN, Germany — (AP) — Germany's national weather service said Thursday that regions hit by deadly floods last week could see more heavy rain this weekend. The DWD weather service said localized storms were likely from midday Saturday, expanding to large parts of Rhineland-Palatinate state later in the day. Officials...
Environmentaudacy.com

Heavy rain forecast to hit German flood regions over weekend

BONN, Germany (AP) — Germany's national weather service said Thursday that regions hit by deadly floods last week could see more heavy rain this weekend. The DWD weather service said localized storms were likely from midday Saturday, expanding to large parts of Rhineland-Palatinate state later in the day. Officials said...
EnvironmentPosted by
WGAU

Heavy rain forecast to hit German flood regions at weekend

BONN, Germany — (AP) — Germany's national weather service said Thursday that regions hit by deadly floods last week could again see heavy rain at the weekend. The DWD weather service said localized storms were likely from midday Saturday, expanding to large parts of Rhineland-Palatinate state later in the day.
Environmenteverythinglubbock.com

Heavy rain forecast to hit German flood regions at weekend

BONN, Germany (AP) — Germany’s national weather service said Thursday that regions hit by deadly floods last week could again see heavy rain at the weekend. The DWD weather service said localized storms were likely from midday Saturday, expanding to large parts of Rhineland-Palatinate state later in the day. Officials...
EnvironmentTimes Daily

Heavy rain forecast to hit German flood regions over weekend

BONN, Germany (AP) — Germany's national weather service said Thursday that regions hit by deadly floods last week could see more heavy rain this weekend. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will...
EnvironmentPosted by
WOKV

Heavy rain forecast to hit German flood regions over weekend

BONN, Germany — (AP) — Germany's national weather service said Thursday that regions hit by deadly floods last week could see more heavy rain this weekend. The DWD weather service said localized storms were likely from midday Saturday, expanding to large parts of Rhineland-Palatinate state later in the day. Officials...
EnvironmentPosted by
WGAU

Heavy rain forecast to hit German flood regions over weekend

BONN, Germany — (AP) — Germany's national weather service said Thursday that regions hit by deadly floods last week could see more heavy rain this weekend. The DWD weather service said localized storms were likely from midday Saturday, expanding to large parts of Rhineland-Palatinate state later in the day. Officials...
EnvironmentPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Heavy rain forecast to hit German flood regions over weekend

BONN, Germany — (AP) — Germany's national weather service said Thursday that regions hit by deadly floods last week could see more heavy rain this weekend. The DWD weather service said localized storms were likely from midday Saturday, expanding to large parts of Rhineland-Palatinate state later in the day. Officials...
EnvironmentWBOC

Heavy rain forecast to hit German flood regions over weekend

BONN, Germany (AP) — Germany's national weather service said Thursday that regions hit by deadly floods last week could see more heavy rain this weekend. The DWD weather service said localized storms were likely from midday Saturday, expanding to large parts of Rhineland-Palatinate state later in the day. Officials said...

Comments / 0

Community Policy