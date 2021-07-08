Cancel
Presidential Election

Ranked-Choice Voting: 3 Takeaways From NYC's Big Experiment

By Ryan Bort
Laredo Morning Times
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a long, confusing few months, but the 2021 Democratic primary for mayor of New York City finally came to an end this week. On Tuesday night, the city’s Board of Elections released new results including previously outstanding absentee ballots. The final, unofficial tally placed Eric Adams ahead of Kathryn Garcia by less than 8,500 votes. The margin was slim, but it was enough for the Associated Press to declare Adams the winner.

Maya Wiley
#Nypd#Democratic Primaries#New York City#The Associated Press#Ap#Boe#Fairvote#Rolling Stone#The Board Of Elections#Cabinet#The City Council
