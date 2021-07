When the Jaguars kick off training camp this month, plenty of eyes will be on quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the newly anointed face of the franchise. Plenty of eyes will also be on former quarterback Tim Tebow, who returned to the NFL after an eight-year hiatus this offseason, reuniting with old college coach Urban Meyer in an attempt to play tight end. Tebow isn't guaranteed a roster spot, and countless critics have laughed off the idea of him actually suiting up this year, but there's a case to be made that Meyer's history of tight end usage -- not just his good relationship with the former Gators star -- bodes well for Tebow finding a role.