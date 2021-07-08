Cancel
MLB

MLB extends leave for Dodgers SP Trevor Bauer

By Field Level Media
northwestgeorgianews.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer remains on administrative leave for another seven days as police and Major League Baseball continue investigation allegations of sexual assault against him. "With the agreement of the Players Association, MLB has extended Trevor Bauer's placement on Administrative Leave for an additional 7 days, effective (Friday)....

Trevor Bauer
