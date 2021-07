If you have ever tuned into an episode of Food Networks "Burgers, Brew & 'Que," then you know the show's host Michael Symon knows a thing or two when it comes to all things carnivores consume. In an exclusive interview with Mashed, Symon recently shared with his love for the process of cooking, saying, "I enjoy the process of food and the technique of food. So the reason that barbecue always pulls me in is because it's not like I put it on a grill, it's done. It's like, 'All right, I've got the wood going, I got the smoker going,' and now this is anywhere from a four to 14-hour process, which I enjoy."