NHL: Lightning F Nikita Kucherov’s epic Stanley Cup rant has people talking

Nikita Kucherov said he hadn’t slept in three days prior to lifting the Stanley Cup high overhead last night. In a postgame shirtless celebration rant, he unloaded on a few topics. He began by chugging his beer and then pounding on the table. “Lets Go,” he said, looking very comfortable...

NHLchatsports.com

Lightning's Nikita Kucherov Rips Canadiens Fans: 'Their Final Was Last Series'

Tampa Bay Lightning superstar Nikita Kucherov took aim at Montreal Canadiens supporters during a Bud Light-fueled press conference following the Bolts' Game 5 win Wednesday night to clinch their second straight Stanley Cup championship. "The fans in Montreal acted like they won the Stanley Cup last game," Kucherov said about...
NHLCBS Sports

Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Played through fractured rib

Kucherov sustained a fractured rib against the Islanders but still managed to play in all five Stanley Cup Finals clashes with the Canadiens, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports. Considering Kucherov was able to suit up in the Finals despite his injury, fantasy players should expect this to not impact...
NHLYardbarker

Canadiens & Their Fans Should Ignore Nikita Kucherov’s Drunken Rant

The Montréal Canadiens just completed their most successful season in more than two decades. Their magical playoff run ended with Wednesday’s 1-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final. Afterward, the Habs and Bolts engaged in the time-honoured playoff tradition and concluded a hard-fought series with a handshake line. Although on the wrong end of the game and ultimately the Stanley Cup Final, the Canadiens nevertheless lost with dignity and grace.
NHLESPN

Tampa Bay Lightning GM: Nikita Kucherov played Final with broken rib

TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois confirmed on Tuesday that star forward Nikita Kucherov played in the Stanley Cup Final with a non-displaced rib fracture. Kucherov was hurt on a cross-check during Game 6 of the conference final against the New York Islanders. "He played with...
NHLYardbarker

Kucherov Calls Out Canadiens Fans in Epic Post Game Rant

Last night, the Tampa Bay Lightning were awarded the Stanley Cup after beating the Montreal Canadiens by a final score of 1-0. As per usual, celebrations began immediately and it was evident from some interviews that the players had already had their fair share of drinks. That is typical of the Stanley Cup winning team every year, so nothing was much of a shock in that regard. However, what was shocking was the interview Nikita Kucherov gave, which included him calling out voters for not voting Andrei Vasilevskiy as the Vezina Trophy winner, referring to Marc-Andre Fleury as “that guy in Vegas”, and even calling out the Montreal Canadiens fans for how they celebrated after their teams Game 4 victory.
Hockeymgoblog.com

Hockey Nuts and Bolts Part 3: Power Plays

Learning Hockey, a Summer Series: Previously College Hockey 101, Nuts and Bolts 1: Transition Play, Nuts and Bolts 2: Forechecking. Today's article will examine the power play, which in hockey is one component of special teams. Though the majority of the game is played at 5-on-5, leading many stat heads to place an emphasis on 5v5 metrics, special teams are still crucial. They comprise only around 20-25% of a given game, yet the nature of the situation (one team having more players than the other), makes it a huge tipping point in nearly every game. We just witnessed the Tampa Bay Lightning, who will get plenty of discussion in this piece, win two playoff rounds largely because their elite power play was too much for the opposition to handle, which should provide evidence for the importance of special teams. A bad power play is a major weakness that the opposition can expose, and a good team should be at least average on the PP.
NHLNew York Post

Nikita Kucherov’s ‘unreal’ Stanley Cup victory tour continues on boozy boat

Nikita Kucherov has been living his best life since winning his second consecutive Stanley Cup. After a series-clinching victory Wednesday night, Kucherov – who led the playoffs in scoring with 32 points – delivered a legendary, shirtless, beer-soaked press conference, taking shots at Canadiens fans and opposing goalies. During the...
NHLwmleader.com

Nikita Kucherov goes on all-time press conference rant

Nikita Kucherov just completed one of the most dominant two-year postseason runs in NHL history, but his post-game press conference Wednesday perhaps tops anything he’s accomplished on the ice. Kucherov, who led all players with 32 points during the playoffs, took the podium shirtless after the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated...
NHLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Meet the Tampa guys behind those cheeky Lightning tees

TAMPA — Derek Miller and Chris Brown watched Monday’s Stanley Cup boat parade in awe from their Smack Apparel warehouse. But it wasn’t so much the celebration that mesmerized them — although that was a contributing factor — but something much more personal. Almost every time a player was shown...
NHLchatsports.com

Kraken expansion lists submitted; several prominent names leaked in advance

Aug 14, 2020; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; St. Louis Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko (91) skates during warmup against the Vancouver Canucks in game two of the first round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports. Several players have waived no-move clauses to help...
NHLletsgobruins.net

#BREAKING Bruins Sign Taylor Hall.

It's been a very interesting offseason so far for the Boston Bruins especially when it comes to forward Taylor Hall. Hall was acquired at the deadline and fit into the team's blueprint pretty well. However he has no contract and will hit UFA status this offseason and we heard various...

