NHL: Lightning F Nikita Kucherov’s epic Stanley Cup rant has people talking

Learning Hockey, a Summer Series: Previously College Hockey 101, Nuts and Bolts 1: Transition Play, Nuts and Bolts 2: Forechecking. Today's article will examine the power play, which in hockey is one component of special teams. Though the majority of the game is played at 5-on-5, leading many stat heads to place an emphasis on 5v5 metrics, special teams are still crucial. They comprise only around 20-25% of a given game, yet the nature of the situation (one team having more players than the other), makes it a huge tipping point in nearly every game. We just witnessed the Tampa Bay Lightning, who will get plenty of discussion in this piece, win two playoff rounds largely because their elite power play was too much for the opposition to handle, which should provide evidence for the importance of special teams. A bad power play is a major weakness that the opposition can expose, and a good team should be at least average on the PP.