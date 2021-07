Adin Ross was banned on Twitch yesterday for driving and reading chat at the same time. This is incredibly dangerous behavior, and several people have chimed in to say it was at a red light. However, Adin Ross repeatedly used his phone to read chat while driving, and there are clips of it going on. Twitch’s reasoning for the ban was “illegal activity”, which makes sense, considering Ross lives in California. This is the fourth time Adin Ross has been banned on Twitch, and the streamer thinks it might be permanent. We’ll have to see if that’s the case or not. So what did he do to cause this ruckus?