Motherhood has been treating Nicki Minaj well. It has been nine months since the "Seeing Green" rapper gave birth to her baby boy, and as he's grown, Nicki has been giving the world sneak peeks into what life is like at home with her little "Papa Bear." Nicki and her husband Kenneth Petty keep their family life out of the limelight somewhat, but during Nicki's recent Instagram Live session, she shared a bit about being a first-time mom.