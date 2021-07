Teddy Bears are some of the most beloved and treasured items that we had as children, and now our kiddos have the same love and affection for them. They go everywhere with our kids, from school for “show and tell,” all the way to big brother’s soccer game. The point here is, our children’s Teddy Bears are near and dear to them. Has your little one had a Teddy Bear Picnic with theirs yet, though? July 10 is Teddy Bear Picnic Day, so it’s the perfect time to plan one. It’s okay if you don’t know where to begin. We’re going to teach you how to throw a Teddy Bear picnic, so let’s get started!