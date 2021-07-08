GIGABYTE’s GeForce RTX 3080 Ti EAGLE 12G On Loan For Review

You know things are bad when the quickest way to benchmark a retail GPU is to borrow it from someone that won a decent Newegg shuffle; that is the world we are in right now though. The FPS review was interested in the RTX 3080 Ti EAGLE 12G because it is on the lower end of the family, which means that in normal times it is one of the most affordable of the RTX 3080 Ti’s around. One day, when stock becomes available, the MSRP would be $1,199.