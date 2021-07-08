Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

British Open back in a bubble after COVID-19 cancellation

Frankfort Times
 13 days ago

As tradition goes at the British Open, it might feel as though nothing has changed. Shane Lowry, a popular champion on Irish soil at Royal Portrush, returns the silver claret upon his arrival Monday at Royal St. George's in England for a ceremonial start to the 149th edition of golf's oldest championship. It's like clockwork, with one exception:

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Open#England#Covid 19#Irish#Royal Portrush#Royal St George
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Golf
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Sports
Related
Golfgolfmagic.com

Rory McIlroy retells FUNNY Tiger Woods golf glove story

Rory McIlroy has retold a funny story of how he nearly pinched Tiger Woods' golf glove out his back pocket when attending the 2002 WGC-American Express Championship as a fan. McIlroy was speaking to the media about his fondest memories of Mount Juliet Estate, the home of last week's Irish Open where the Ulsterman went on to finish a disappointing tied 59th.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Reacts To Fan Stealing Rory McIlroy’s Club

Early Friday morning, fans at the Scottish Open were treated to a very unfamiliar scene on the tee of the 10th hole at The Renaissance Club. A spectator walked up to Rory McIlroy’s bag, took a club and decided to try a few practice swings. The fan was eventually handled by security and ejected from the tournament.
GolfGolf Digest

Rickie Fowler voices displeasure on British Open protocols

After missing two of the past three majors, Rickie Fowler will be in the field for the 149th Open Championship that begins in eight days. But like a growing number of players, Fowler doesn’t sound ecstatic about the framework in place to compete for the claret jug. Last month the...
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Brooks Koepka Has Classy Message For Collin Morikawa

Collin Morikawa played a dominant fourth round on Sunday at Royal St. George’s to win the 2021 Open Championship by two strokes. The victory marks the 24-year-old’s second major championship ending atop the leaderboard in just eight starts. Morikawa proved to be the most consistent golfer throughout the weekend, shooting...
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Rory McIlroy Has Blunt Comment About The Olympics

With the Tokyo Olympics now upon us, athletes from around the world are thrilled to represent their countries at this year’s games. Rory McIlroy is not one of those athletes. The 32-year-old dual citizen of Ireland/England admitted that the Olympics are “not much to look forward to” and that he’s...
TennisPosted by
ClutchPoints

Rory McIlroy’s wife: Erica Stoll

Rory McIlroy was once considered as some sort of the golden boy of golf. That was way back in the early portions of his professional career. Now at age 32, the Northern Irishman is no longer the youngster with a bright future. Instead, he’s now an accomplished pro with still so much ahead of him — plus he can still pass as a 20-something. As of this writing, McIlroy remains in pursuit of the elusive career grand slam. Only five men in the history of the sport have won the Masters Tournament, the PGA Championship, The Open Championship, and The US Open (the modern version of the slam) and McIlroy could join that club consisting of Jak Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, and Gene Sarazen if could take home a Green Jacket. Whether he gets that Masters Tournament win or not before his career is over what is more, important for McIlroy is that he’s got a lovely life with him for the rest of his life. Ladies and gentlemen, we present to you Rory McIlroy’s wife, Erica Stoll.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Jordan Spieth is now AHEAD of Rory McIlroy in the World Golf Rankings!

Jordan Spieth has now moved ahead of Rory McIlroy in the Official World Golf Rankings for the first time in exactly three years following his solo runner-up finish at The Open Championship at Royal St George's. Spieth, who returned to the winner's circle for the first time in just shy...
GolfGolf Channel

Ryder Cup update: Jordan Spieth basically in; European picture clearer

Is there any U.S. player who benefitted from the Ryder Cup being delayed a year than Jordan Spieth?. Spieth was ranked outside the top 60 in the Official World Golf Ranking when the original September dates for the postponed matches at Whistling Straits came and went, but now the three-time Ryder Cupper is a spot out of automatically qualifying for captain Steve Stricker’s squad.
GolfPosted by
ClutchPoints

Rory McIlroy is less than thrilled with the Tokyo Olympics

Ireland’s Rory McIlroy doesn’t seem too enthused to be taking part in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but he’s doing it anyway after skipping the 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro. McIlory will be competing alongside fellow Irishman Shane Lowry. McIlroy said he’s not really looking forward to the Olympics...
GolfPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Francesco Molinari: "I can't find right words"

Now it's official, Francesco Molinari misses the Tokyo Olympics. A consultation with his doctor has dispelled all doubts: the Turinese golfer will not be able to recover in time - for the men's individual competition scheduled from 29 July to 1 August at the Kasumigaseki Country Club - from a back injury that has tormented him from time and that had already forced him to skip, among other appointments, the PGA Championship, second Major of 2021.
Golfcentralfloridalifestyle.com

The British Open VS The PGA Championship A Look Back

The British Open and the PGA Championship have shared a common bond over the years as far as prestige and champions are concerned. Each has its own traditions that have been imprinted on their championship, forging their own particular history. The Open Championship, as the British is now referred, is...
Golfgolfmagic.com

Golf legend Jack Nicklaus HEAPS PRAISE on Open Champion Collin Morikawa

Golf legend and 18-time major winner Jack Nicklaus has heaped praise on the new Open champion Collin Morikawa. Morikawa claimed a nerveless and impressive victory at Royal St. George's last week, finishing two shots ahead of 2017 Champion Golfer of the Year Jordan Spieth. Nicklaus won three Claret Jugs of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy