Hong Kong's public broadcaster has banned staff from calling Taiwan's leader "president" or referring to its "government" in new guidelines that mimic mainland China's rhetoric. The decision comes as Beijing remoulds Hong Kong in its own authoritarian image and as local authorities turn the city's RTHK news channel -- run by a government agency -- into something more closely resembling China's highly censored state media. In a memo sent to all staff on Tuesday that was obtained by AFP, RTHK's management issued a series of new style rulings on how to refer to Taiwan. The self-ruled democracy of 23 million people -- known officially as the Republic of China -- is claimed by Beijing's leaders who have vowed to one day seize Taiwan, by force if needs.