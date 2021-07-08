Anom phone details

My first Poco F3 is completely unlocked and running a custom rom, still able to connect to PC even now. I have a second Poco F3 that I was able to originally connect to my PC to debloat, hadn't needed to connect it to a PC till now. Today was the day I could unlock it but when I connect it via USB cable, original or otherwise, no usb options appear on phone and nothing shows on PC. I can use the same cable on my first Poco F3 and everything works fine. I've tried multiple cables, reinstalling drivers, restarting phone and PC, trying a different PC, enabling debugging tools, etc.