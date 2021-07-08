Cancel
Levi Strauss forecasts profit above estimates as apparel demand bounces back

By Syndicated Content
94.1 Duke FM
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Levi Strauss & Co forecast fiscal 2021 profit above market estimates on Thursday as the apparel maker benefits from higher demand for its jeans, tops, and jackets from customers returning to their normal routines following COVID-19 vaccinations. Shares of the company climbed about 4% in extended trading as it...

