How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

By The Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 13 days ago

Stocks pulled back from the record highs they’ve been setting as bond yields continued to fall and investors turned cautious. The S&P 500 fell, with technology, financial and industrial companies taking some of the biggest losses. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell again. The benchmark yield, which is used to set rates on mortgages and many other kinds of loans, has been falling steadily in recent weeks as traders shift money into bonds.

