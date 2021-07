Here on the Chris and Joe Show, we’ve been working our way through the New York Giants 2021 opponents. This week we’re previewing the New Orleans Saints, a team who could be one of the most intriguing teams in the NFC this year. Driving the drama surrounding the 2021 Saints is the retirement of long-time franchise QB Drew Brees. Likewise, the Saints were forced to part ways with a number of important contributors from their recent seasons.