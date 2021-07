SOUTHWEST Mo. (KFVS) - More personnel and equipment is being directed to Springfield and Greene County to help fight COVID-19 and support the area health care system. “Throughout this pandemic, we have worked with our local partners to provide support and resources as quickly as logistically possible, and that has not changed,” Governor Mike Parson said. “We are thankful for these medical professionals and the assistance they will provide in Southwest Missouri. We will continue to do all we can to support the Springfield area and surrounding communities as we experience this increase in COVID-19 spread.”