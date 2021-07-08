Special Weather Statement issued for Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 15:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pointe Coupee; West Feliciana AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHERN WEST FELICIANA AND CENTRAL POINTE COUPEE PARISHES At 354 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered over New Roads, moving north at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include New Roads, St. Francisville and Morganza. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.