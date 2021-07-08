Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alexander by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 15:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Alexander The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Alexander County in southern Illinois Northern Mississippi County in southeastern Missouri Southern Scott County in southeastern Missouri * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 356 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hay-Wood City, or 7 miles south of Oran, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Sikeston, Charleston, Cairo, Miner, Bertrand, Morley, Wyatt, Hay-Wood City, Vanduser, Blodgett, Diehlstadt and Wilson City. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH