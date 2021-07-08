Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 16:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Orange The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Orange County in south central Indiana * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 455 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of Shoals, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Orange County, including the following locations Orangeville, Bonds, Hindostan, Scarlet, Abydel, Orleans and Leipsic. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH