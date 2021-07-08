High stakes at Frontier Days Horseshoe Contest

Willits Frontier Days wouldn’t be complete without the relatively new but certainly beloved 8th annual Horseshoe Contest that is held at Recreation Grove Park on July 4. Fewer teams entered the contest than in previous years (16 teams in 2021 compared to 20 teams that two years ago), but that didn’t stop the good times and friendly competition. The games kicked off at 10 a.m., with a giant pitcher of the popular and delicious Bloody Mary’s ready to go.