Gareth Bale and wife Emma Rhys-Jones reveal birth of their fourth child Xander with Instagram snap

By Simon Mail
GARETH BALE and wife Emma Rhys-Jones have celebrated the birth of their fourth child Xander.

The happy couple revealed their new baby via an Instagram snap.

Follow ALL of the latest news and updates from Euro 2020 with our live blog

Bale helped Wales reach the second round of this summer's Euro 2020 but they were dumped out by Denmark in the last-16.

He recently stormed off from an interview after being questioned on his future following Wales' European Championship exit.

The four-times Champions League winner will be enjoying time with his expanding family before the new season gets underway.

