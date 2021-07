Spencer Jyawook has announced that he will be transferring from Saint Leo to IUPUI for the remainder of his collegiate eligibility. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.