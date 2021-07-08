Cancel
Motorsports

Hailie Deegan To Compete in SRX Season Finale at Nashville

By Speedway Digest Staff
 13 days ago
Hailie Deegan will compete in the Camping World SRX Series season finale July 17 at the Nashville (Tenn.) Fairgrounds Speedway. Deegan made her Camping World SRX Series debut earlier this year in a substitute role for regular driver Tony Kanaan, finishing second to race winner Tony Stewart June 19 at Knoxville (Iowa) Raceway. Deegan is back in place of Kanaan this Saturday night at Slinger (Wis.) Speedway. At Nashville, however, Deegan will race against Kanaan as a part of the 12-driver field.

