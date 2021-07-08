Hailie Deegan To Compete in SRX Season Finale at Nashville

The Superstar Racing Experience heads to the historic Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway on Saturday for an exciting conclusion to its inaugural season. The SRX Series is best known for giving legendary drivers a crack at some of the nation's most historic speedways. But this week's SRX at Nashville lineup has an extra dose of star power, as NASCAR's Chase Elliott will join the field and race against father, Bill Elliott. Chase is getting 2-1 SRX at Nashville odds, while Bill is further down the odds board at 9-1.