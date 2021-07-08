Black swan inflationary event to trigger gold-buying panic in next 2-3 years - Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates

We continue to think gold and silver lack a definitive fundamental focus, but we think the charts favor the bear camp to start today. The markets came under pressure yesterday due to a significant washout in equities and from fears of a return to lockdowns. Those fears were given added credence by the overnight health warning from the WHO. Furthermore, the markets failed to recover despite a 600-point rally in the Dow yesterday, in a sign that "risk on" and "risk off" are not a primary concern for precious metal prices. The Dollar Index remains in a bullish technical track, with a new high for the move forged again overnight and many traders projecting further gains. The Index has reached its highest level since early November. The lift from declining interest rates has been more than countervailed by strength in the dollar and fears of slowing. While the gold market has not paid significant attention to the supply-side of the equation, 4 of 5 gold mining companies reporting production overnight showed increases, while a Russian firm indicated its 2021 first-half production declined by 39%. In a story that could be considered supply or demand orientated, the IMF released statistics overnight of central bank gold for June and it showed increases in Brazil, Czech Republic, Uzbekistan, India, UAE, and Serbia and reductions in Turkey and the Philippines. Gold ETF holdings posted a decline of 59,131 ounces yesterday, leaving the year-to-date change down 6.4%. Going forward, we see more vulnerability than opportunity on the long side, and we also remain concerned about where US daily infections are headed. It could be very difficult to see a sudden setback in daily infection tallies, especially given that the Delta variant is highly contagious. With the silver market forging a fresh lower low for the move and violating the $25.00 level again, the charts favor the bear camp. However, the September silver contract also aggressively rejected last night's probe below $25.00 which was the second day in a row for that type of action, and ETFs saw a large inflow yesterday of 7.1 million ounces, an increase of almost 1%. All roads seem to point down, with the bear camp seeing the inflation story line deflated by the prospect of renewed virus headwinds.