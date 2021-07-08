Cancel
Black swan inflationary event to trigger gold-buying panic in next 2-3 years - Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates

By Anna Golubova
kitco.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Kitco News) Inflation is already here, but prices could rise significantly higher in the next several years, creating a gold-buying panic, according to Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates managing partner Leigh Goehring. "We already have 5% inflation. And it's safe to say this 5% inflation will stick for the next six...

