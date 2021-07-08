Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Paris police detain rapper Lil Baby, frisk NBA star Harden

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32yHiw_0arMKx4500
FILE - In this March 14, 2021, file photo, Lil Baby poses in the press room at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles. The rapper was detained in Paris on Thursday, July 8, for allegedly transporting drugs, according to the city prosecutor’s office. NBA star James Harden was also stopped but not detained, the prosecutor’s office said. The prosecutor’s office said one other person was also detained, without releasing the identity. An investigation is under way. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

PARIS (AP) — American rapper Lil Baby was detained in Paris on Thursday for allegedly transporting drugs, according to the city prosecutor’s office.

NBA star James Harden also was stopped but not detained, the prosecutor’s office said. Images shared on social networks showed the Brooklyn Nets star briefly frisked in the incident on one of the French capital’s most elite avenues.

The prosecutor’s office said one other person was also detained, without releasing the identity. An investigation is under way.

Harden and Lil Baby, whose real name is Dominique Jones, have been in Paris to attend fashion week, according to local media.

Comments / 2

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

509K+
Followers
282K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Lil Baby
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#Paris#Police#Nba#Ap#American#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Fashion Show
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAStereogum

Lil Baby & James Harden Searched By Paris Police, Lil Baby Arrested For Drug Possession

James Harden’s monumentally stacked Brooklyn Nets were hoping to be playing in the NBA Finals right now, but they were eliminated by the Milwaukee Bucks two rounds ago. The upside for Harden is that he was able to attend Paris Fashion Week with his good friend Lil Baby instead. Except maybe the upside is now a downside, given today’s altercation with local authorities.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Gucci Mane's New Artist BigWalkDog Grabs Lil Baby & Pooh Shiesty For "Whole Lotta Ice"

Gucci Mane has one of the best ears in the music industry, putting on some of the most exciting young rappers in the last few years. The New 1017 continues to expand as Pooh Shiesty and Foogiano are incarcerated, with bubbling members Big Scarr and Enchanting taking over in recent months. Guwop has also introduced the world to his latest signee, Mississippi-based rapper BigWalkDog.
Celebritiesthesource.com

Lil Durk Addresses Home Invasion Shootout

Lil Durk is speaking out after he was the target of a home invasion last week. Durk posted a cryptic message on Instagram Tuesday where he suggested that no one should know you’re every move as they could use it against you. The post comes after the Chicago native and...
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Why Khloe Kardashian Refuses to "Shut" Tristan Thompson Out of Her Life

Watch: Tristan Thompson Responds to Lamar Odom's Comment on Khloe. Khloe Kardashian once famously said, "I don't believe in revenge." And it appears she's sticking to that motto when it comes to her ex. Even though the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently called it quits with Tristan Thompson, that doesn't mean he isn't part of her life.
CelebritiesPosted by
107 JAMZ

Here Are the Highest Paid Rappers of 2020

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic curtailing chances for any artists to tour in 2020, several big-name rappers still made money through streaming and other means last year. According to Billboard's report, published on Monday (July 19), rappers Post Malone, Drake, YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Lil Baby are among the publication's Top Paid Musicians of 2020.
WWEBillboard

EST Gee: July R&B/Hip-Hop Rookie of the Month

It's a day after the 2021 BET Awards, and EST Gee is at Paramount Recording Studio in Los Angles, putting the finishing touches on his project Bigger Than Life or Death. Before he presses play, he takes a seat and opens up a mysterious black box. Inside the case are...
TV & VideosBloody Elbow

YouTubers vs Tiktokers boxing event flops; James Harden, fighters struggling to get paid

While many are trying to capitalize on the recent wave of Celebrity Boxing events, the YouTubers vs Tiktokers event last June has flopped miserably. Dubbed as Social Gloves: The Battle of the Platforms, the show was headlined by YouTuber Austin McBroom and TikTok star Bryce Hall, and it also had performances from DJ Khaled, Migos and Lil Baby. While the competitors had sizable followings, the event reportedly ended up just selling 135,000 pay-per-views. The show had a pretty steep $50 PPV price, and due to very large production costs, it was said to have needed 500,000 buys just to break even.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Inside Drake's Luxurious Gift To Lil Baby

Celebrities are accustomed to buying one another wildly expensive items, such as brand new Bentley cars, custom jewelry, and even an entire private island — if you're feeling as romantic as Jay-Z. The phrase "go big or go home" is an understatement for the rich and wealthy, especially for rappers wanting to show love to their industry peers. Generosity is surely in the air, mainly for rapper Lil Baby.
Atlanta, GAHipHopDX.com

Lil Durk’s Atlanta Residence Swarmed By Police, According To Akademiks

Atlanta, GA – Lil Durk’s Atlanta residence was the scene for heavy police presence on Sunday morning (July 11), according to Akademiks. Speaking on his live stream Monday (July 12), Ak broke the news regarding Durk’s house possibly being raided in connection to a shooting that took place surrounding the Georgia gated community.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Says DaBaby Is A "Problem"

50 Cent has taken on a mentorship role with DaBaby and he's already using his platform to elevate the young bull, linking back up with the North Carolina rapper for the premiere party of Power Book III: Raising Kanan on Thursday night and warning his followers about him. DaBaby is...
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Drake Gifts Lil Baby An Icy New Watch

Lil Baby quickly rose to the top of the rap game and the music game in general. His rise to prominence was aided by the phasing out of pop music as America's most favored genre just as rap music took over. A few Grammy nominations and chart-topping projects later, the Atlanta native is now collaborating with the biggest artists in the game.
NBAwashingtonnewsday.com

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Girlfriend: Who Is She? Parents Expecting Their Second Child

Who is the girlfriend of Giannis Antetokounmpo? The couple expects the second child. Recently, NBA superstars have been impressed by Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Greek Freak, on the basketball court. His efforts have meant the Milwaukee Bucks have become the NBA Champions, for only the second time in the team’s history.
Celebritiesradiofacts.com

Cause of Frankie Lons’ Death (Keyshia Cole’s Mom)

Keyshia Cole’s famous mom Frankie Lons died in her Oakland home on her 61st birthday while celebrating and using. Her brother Tony reported to TMZ that she was partying and succumbed to her decades-long debilitating drug addiction. Frankie had a very dark life that led her down many destructive paths...
Family RelationshipsUS Magazine

Nick Cannon Shares Sweet Sibling Shots of His 7 Children: ‘The Gang’

Doting dad! Nick Cannon shared adorable photos with his seven children on Monday, July 19. “The gang,” the Masked Singer host, 40, captioned Instagram Story photos of his and ex-wife Mariah Carey’s 10-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with his and Brittany Bell’s son, Golden, 4, and daughter, Powerful, 7 months. “It’s [i]ncredible.”

Comments / 2

Community Policy