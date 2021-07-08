MassDOT To Replace Mass Pike Bridges July 9-12

In full transparency, the following is a press release from MassDOT submitted to SOURCE media. WESTBOROUGH/SOUTHBOROUGH – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is replacing the Interstate 90 westbound bridge over Parkerville Road in Southborough and Flanders Road in Westborough from 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 9, to 5:00 a.m. on Monday, July 12. Westbound traffic on I-90 will be shifted through a median crossover to the eastbound side of I-90.