Massachusetts State

MassDOT To Replace Mass Pike Bridges July 9-12

By editor
FraminghamSOURCE
FraminghamSOURCE
 13 days ago
In full transparency, the following is a press release from MassDOT submitted to SOURCE media. WESTBOROUGH/SOUTHBOROUGH – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is replacing the Interstate 90 westbound bridge over Parkerville Road in Southborough and Flanders Road in Westborough from 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 9, to 5:00 a.m. on Monday, July 12. Westbound traffic on I-90 will be shifted through a median crossover to the eastbound side of I-90.

FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/
#Massdot#Replace Mass Pike Bridges#Westborough Southborough
