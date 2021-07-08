Hay prices causing issues for producers

Consistently worsening drought and skyrocketing hay prices in Wyoming are causing issues for livestock owner’s pocketbooks and their ability to sustain full herds. “I’m hearing people who are saying, ‘We just aren’t going to have the grass out there to keep our livestock out on the range, and if we bring them in sooner, we’ll be feeding hay and we’re anticipating high prices,’” said Jim Magagna, executive vice president of the Wyoming Stock Growers Association. “‘I’m still debating, do I step out now and buy a little hay or do I just sell off more cattle.’ That’s the dilemma.”