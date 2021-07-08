President's Message: Marty Baylor Joins UHD as Interim Vice President for Administration and Finance
I am pleased to announce that Mr. Marty Baylor will serve as Interim Vice President for Administration and Finance at the University of Houston-Downtown beginning Monday, July 19. Marty is a longtime Texan and is well-versed in both the business and financial industries. His appointment will last at least six months while a search is initiated for a permanent leader of UHD’s Division of Administration and Finance.news.uhd.edu
