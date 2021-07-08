Cancel
Let Boris Johnson pick top talent to be ministers, even if they are not MPs, commission suggests

By Harry Yorke,
Telegraph
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoris Johnson should have the power to appoint ministers who are not MPs or peers, an influential body set up to help overhaul Whitehall is set to recommend. The Commission for Smart Government, set up last year to find ways of improving the functioning of Whitehall, will next week launch a report calling for prime ministers to be given more flexibility over ministerial appointments.

