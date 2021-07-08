Let Boris Johnson pick top talent to be ministers, even if they are not MPs, commission suggests

I suppose the clever thing about the new approach to mask-wearing and social distancing is that the government says it is all down to “personal responsibility”. This warm-sounding, grown up, reasonable appeal to our better natures seems like something few should argue with. Handily, it also appeals, in a sort of dog whistle way, to those who want to interpret it as: “Be as selfish as you like, we don’t mind, and there’s nothing anyone else can do about it.” It is another example of Boris Johnson’s cakeism; he wants to sound all concerned and compassionate when he asks...