Colorado State

Colorado Might Have Had Its First Plague Death In Six Years

By Zane Mathews
KGAB AM 650
14 days ago
 14 days ago
One person has died and it might be the first human plague death in Colorado in the last six years. A couple of months ago we reported the news that a squirrel in El Paso County had tested positive for plague. Now comes the word that someone might have died from contracting the plague.

Cheyenne, WY
