The format for this years camp has changed. We will be running a team camp format in conjunction with our Saxon Youth Football organization. Youth players and coaches will receive fundamental and drill instruction during the first part of the camp from South High coaches and players. The second half of the camp they will work with South High staff to implement schemes and plays from the Saxon playbook. We are very excited about this new format and its positive impact on our football program. We look forward to seeing you in August ready to play some football. Go Saxons!