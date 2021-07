Overwhelming Majority of Private Student Loan Customers Back to Making Regular Payments to Pay Off Their Private Student Loans. MeasureOne released its Private Student Loan Report, an industry leading research report leveraging MeasureOne’s custom analytics services. This 16th edition of the report again confirms that students and families continue to effectively manage payments – with the overwhelming majority back to making regular payments despite the pandemic – and fewer than 1% of loans defaulting annually. Forbearance levels increased due to efforts by lenders to assist families who experienced hardship due to the pandemic, but those levels have since stabilized and are currently at 3.1% of loans in repayment.