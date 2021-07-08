University Librarian K. Matthew Dames Leaving, Interim Is Appointed
Associate librarian Mark P. Newton will fill in while a national search is conducted. K. Matthew Dames, who has served as Boston University Librarian since July 2018, will step down effective July 16 to join the University of Notre Dame as the Edward H. Arnold University Librarian. BU will conduct a national search for Dames’ replacement, and in the meantime, Mark P. Newton, associate University librarian for digital strategies and innovations, will fill the post on an interim basis.www.bu.edu
