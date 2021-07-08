Easy Carrot Raisin Salad Recipe

Giada De Laurentiis came into our kitchens in 2003, serving up her "Everyday Italian" with a modern, California twist and making our tummies happy in the process. And if you are like us, you've been avidly following the celebrity chef and her cooking tips, tricks, and hacks ever since. You probably know the unique way she got her big break after writing an article about her famous family and their favorite recipes for Food & Wine Magazine. And if you follow the cookbook author, you probably know all about her must-have grocery staples De Laurentiis always has in her pantry. But what if we told you that the co-host of the limited discovery+ series, Bobby and Giada in Italy has shared not just her secret weapon, but her ultimate secret weapon she always keeps in her kitchen? You would want to go out and stock up on it, right? Us, too.