Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Easy Carrot Raisin Salad Recipe

By Susan Olayinka
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Now here is a healthy, delicious, carrot side dish that checks all the right boxes, courtesy of chef and recipe developer Susan Olayinka of The Flexible Fridge. What are those said boxes, you may ask? First and foremost, a dish needs to be delicious. You can check that one here pretty easily. Second, ideally, that same dish will be nutritious — check. Third, it's always a plus when your dish looks great, and this one is ready to impress guests or to really shine on your photo feed. And finally, when your dish is quick and easy, that's one more checkmark, as this easy carrot and raisin salad takes all of 10 minutes from start to finish.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Mashed

Mashed

56K+
Followers
17K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carrots#Raisins#Purple Carrot#Food Drink#Bbq#K1#B6
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesPosted by
DoYouRemember?

10 Disgusting Foods Your Grandparents Ate In The ’50s, ’60s, And ’70s

Growing up, we were all familiar with the picky-eater. And most of us had a phase. You know the routine: imploring all the old tricks, spread your food around the plate, pretend to take bites, give a fake “Mmm… that’s good,” capped off with an “All done, may I be excused?” Yeah, Mom never did fall for it, but it was worth a try. And for those that were cynical of the choosey eater, we want you to hold that thought because today we are counting down the most disgusting dishes from the past. No, we’re not talking about Brussel sprouts, creamed spinach, or Aunt Fran’s mysterious casserole with raisins. Sorry, Aunt Fran, we’re taking it a step further.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Cracker Barrel Menu Item According To 32% Of People

There are 665 Cracker Barrel locations in the United States (per Scrape Hero), and sometimes it seems like there are just as many items on the menu. Founded in Tennessee in 1969, this restaurant is a destination both for road-trippers, thanks to its convenient highway proximity in 45 states, as well as a family tradition. You know what you're getting with Cracker Barrel: that porch lined with rocking chairs that will transport you, if only for a few moments, to a peaceful country home; that general store filled with nostalgic pieces of Americana and trinkets you never knew you needed, and food meant to stir up memories of your family kitchen. Most dishes at Cracker Barrel can't quite claim to be the most nutritious options, but they certainly can claim to nail that hearty, homemade goodness. The only constant question that remains is, whatever are you going to order?
RecipesPosted by
FIRST For Women

Take Your Potato Salad to the Next Level With This Secret Ingredient

Potato salad is a staple at my house for the fourth of July, and for every backyard barbecue, for that matter. While I know that my regular recipe is always a hit, this year I went looking for some cooking hacks that could help me take things up a notch. Luckily, I stumbled upon one totally unexpected and easy-to-add ingredient that gives this dish such a powerful boost in flavor — dill pickle relish.
Recipeslovefromtheoven.com

Air Fryer Corn On The Cob

This post may contain affiliate links, read the disclosure policy. Air Fryer Corn On The Cob is a deliciously easy new way to enjoy a classic side dish that everyone loves. You are just minutes away from the most deliciously butter corn on the cob that you’ve ever tried!. Reasons...
Washington County, MDheraldmailmedia.com

Making great potato salad

Summer is here! It's time to get together and celebrate with family and friends. No cookout or picnic would be complete without some version of potato salad. People have very strong opinions about what ingredients they like in this popular side dish. There are four main types of potato salads....
Recipesmeigsindypress.com

Nana’s Kitchen: Corn Salad

Greetings, home cooks, welcome to Nana’s Kitchen. This week fresh picked corn appeared at my local open air market. Happy days! This is a sure sign of summer. A nice sweet yellow corn is being sold. Corn is also called Indian corn or maize. It was first domesticated by native...
Recipesfoodcontessa.com

Banana Split Cake (No-bake Dessert)

Rich, creamy and delicious dessert – with all the ingredients includes in this easy banana split cake, this recipe will be one you make again and again. 16 ounce (1 container) whipped topping, thawed (or 1 1/2 cups heavy cream) 4 ounce (1 jar) maraschino cherries, stemmed (or 4-ounce frozen...
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

28% Agree That This Is The Worst Menu Item At KFC

Per Delish, KFC's founder Colonel Sanders (who yes, was a real person) started small. He simply began offering fried chicken to travelers at a small petrol station that he ran in Kentucky — literal Kentucky Fried Chicken. The recipe was a hit among those who tried it, paving the way forward for KFC as a brand and prompting Sanders to turn his station into a restaurant and motel called Sanders' Court and Cafe. Though these seeds were sown back in the 1930s, the first official KFC outlet didn't show up until 1952, in Salt Lake City, Utah.
RecipesPosted by
The US Sun

Puttanesca pasta sauce recipe – batch cooking ideas

AS many of us can’t get away to our favourite holiday destinations this year, I’m bringing the holiday to you. For a taste of Italy this week, my puttanesca pasta sauce can be made in advance and frozen. I’ve no doubt you’ll love it. A good tip is to designate...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Easy Mexican Meatloaf Recipe

Meatloaf is believed to have originated somewhere in Europe as early as the fifth century — Germany, Belgium, or Scandinavia, depending on who you ask. According to Bon Appétit, the first record of meatloaf in America can be dated to the 1870s, when New Englanders made the recipe from whatever meat they could get their hands on. At that particular point in history, it was usually just beef, but it wasn't long before experimentation took hold.
RecipesThe Kitchn

Rigatoni with Broccoli and Sausage

There are two cooking tricks in this recipe. First, tossing the florets into the pasta pot for the last couple of minutes of cooking: It’s efficient, but it also integrates the broccoli into the pasta sauce, as all the florets break up when you drain and toss the pasta. The second trick is shaping the sausage into patties instead of crumbling the sausage into the pan and browning it. You get a deep, browned crust on both sides of the sausage patty, but the interior stays moist. When I finish the dish, I break up the patty, producing crunchy bits, soft bits, tender bits — you get a lot of texture and flavor without overcooking the sausage. The hot pasta water added to the dish finishes off any of the undercooked bits of sausage.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Slow Cooker Smothered Steak Recipe

Pretty much anything is possible with the aid of a slow cooker, including a delicious steak meal. While many people use their slow cooker for soup, Mexican dishes, and dips, there are plenty of other ways to also use the device — including with steak. This recipe for slow cooker smothered steak is filled with amazing flavors and two pounds of sirloin steak, helping to curb your red meat craving in a hurry. Another great part about the recipe is that it requires little fuss with just 10 minutes of prep time. The rest of the time, you can kick back, relax, and let your slow cooker do all of the work for you.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

Costco Fans Are Obsessed With Its Chocolate Covered Almonds

As a huge brand that's wildly popular among its loyalists, Costco has plenty of healthy snacks to keep its customers coming back for more. There are scores of options available for those who want to pick up something wholesome and delicious at the same time such as protein bars, dried fruit, nuts, keto-friendly granola, and crackers made with almond flour, just to name a few.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Wide Open Eats

Tamarind Candy is Sweet, Salty, Spicy, and Extremely Addictive

Tamarind candy, commonly known as Mexican tamarindo candy, is a sweet made from the tamarind tree. The tamarind tree grows tamarind pods in tropical regions like Africa, India, Mexico, Asia, and South America, but has easy accessibility all over the world in the form of common sweets. Tamarind flavor has a unique taste which is both sour and sweet. Some even say they detect a spicy and tangy flavor from the tamarind.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Easy Milkshake Recipe Without Ice Cream

What are the critical ingredients for making a milkshake? Milk and ice cream, of course. And really that's all you need, right? Well, sure, if you're going for the most basic milkshake ever made, that will do. But what's to be done if you have a hankering for the ultimate frozen dessert yet you don't have any ice cream on hand? You make a milkshake without ice cream, naturally. That's no so hard to do, actually, especially if you're following this deliciously quick and easy recipe from chef and recipe developer Susan Olayinka of The Flexible Fridge.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Giada De Laurentiis' Ultimate Secret Ingredient

Giada De Laurentiis came into our kitchens in 2003, serving up her "Everyday Italian" with a modern, California twist and making our tummies happy in the process. And if you are like us, you've been avidly following the celebrity chef and her cooking tips, tricks, and hacks ever since. You probably know the unique way she got her big break after writing an article about her famous family and their favorite recipes for Food & Wine Magazine. And if you follow the cookbook author, you probably know all about her must-have grocery staples De Laurentiis always has in her pantry. But what if we told you that the co-host of the limited discovery+ series, Bobby and Giada in Italy has shared not just her secret weapon, but her ultimate secret weapon she always keeps in her kitchen? You would want to go out and stock up on it, right? Us, too.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Why Alton Brown's Steak Mayonnaise Hack Works So Well

The Food Network is full of big personalities giving viewers ideas for recipes, cooking hacks, and mostly just good entertainment. Anyone who has seen an episode of "Chopped" knows they probably won't ever recreate any of the dishes prepared by the contestants, but it's wildly fun to watch the chefs scramble and create surprisingly amazing meals using strange ingredients.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Juicy Grilled Pork Chops Recipe

A tender, well-seasoned pork chop caramelized over a bed of hot coals or a gas flame is pretty hard to beat during the summer grilling season. The trick that most home cooks struggle with is how to keep them juicy every single time. If we have your attention when talking about scrumptiously delicious grilled pork chops that you can easily make for dinner tonight, you will want to read on to learn how to prepare this juicy grilled pork chop recipe.
Recipesmashed.com

Easy Scallops Alfredo Recipe

If you're looking to make something truly special and delicious, consider a creamy dish of fettuccine pasta, topped off with perfectly seared scallops, dotted with peas, and sprinkled with fresh parsley. Scallops are one of those perfect foods — they're quick to cook, easy to make, and so incredibly delicious. They'll wow you for days. Combine that with pasta and creamy Alfredo, and you've got yourself a meal worthy of the gods, according to food blogger and photographer Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table.

Comments / 0

Community Policy