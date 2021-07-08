LinkedIn makes major real-estate moves in the South Bay, signaling a return to the office

Another tech giant looks to be setting up shop in the heart of the South Bay, and may be signaling a larger post-pandemic return to the office than was originally anticipated. LinkedIn, the career-centered social network titan, has both purchased a large-scale office complex in its current headquarters city of Sunnyvale, and has begun an upgrade of one of its main buildings. All the while, LinkedIn is building a brand-new, one-million-square-foot campus in Mountain View that will serve as its principal headquarters in the coming years, according to the Mercury News.