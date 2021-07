Tom Hanks very well may be the most beloved actor of his generation. There are super fans for Hanks regarding all sorts of films from Forrest Gump to the Toy Story franchise, he has made quite a resume. Did you know he traditionally has used a 1992 Airstream as his home away from home? Well, even if you didn’t know that, you could have a chance to own it! Bonhams, a popular auction site for these sorts of things, has listed the Airstream owned by Hanks.