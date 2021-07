ATHENS, OH (WOWK)—According to a release from the school, Ohio University will offer in-state tuition to most West Virginia residents for courses taken on its campuses. “This state reciprocity agreement is wonderful news for Ohio University and prospective students in our region,” Ohio University President Hugh Sherman said. “While this partnership will certainly help expand enrollment at OHIO, more importantly, it will help meet the region’s workforce needs and bring additional financial resources to the state of Ohio.”