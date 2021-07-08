‘Blue Bloods’: Why Jamie Actor Will Estes Loves the Addition of Joe Hill Character

She has co-starred with Tom Selleck on the set of Blue Bloods since 2013, and it seems like Vanessa Ray has learned a thing or two from the acting veteran. In a 2019 interview with CBS, Vanessa Ray recalls the time when Tom Selleck was in a Blue Bloods makeup trailer with her when he asked if she has ever been in the military. “I said, ‘Um no, Tom Selleck, have you?’ He said, ‘Yes. Do you know how to salute or stand at attention?’”