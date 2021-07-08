Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

15-Minute One-Pot Stovetop Enchiladas Recipe

By Miriam Hahn
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When most people hear the word "enchilada," they usually think of a savory and sometimes spicy combination of meats, cheese, and vegetables wrapped up in a handy tortilla. Popular? Absolutely! Delicious? Undoubtedly! Messy? Well, if you overstuff it or you're not careful while eating it, an enchilada certainly can get everywhere. But what if you could take all those foods and flavors you love about an enchilada and enjoy them in an easier-to-manage bowl?

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Mashed

Mashed

56K+
Followers
17K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Enchilada#Corn Tortillas#Whole Foods#Cooking#Calories#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesPosted by
DoYouRemember?

10 Disgusting Foods Your Grandparents Ate In The ’50s, ’60s, And ’70s

Growing up, we were all familiar with the picky-eater. And most of us had a phase. You know the routine: imploring all the old tricks, spread your food around the plate, pretend to take bites, give a fake “Mmm… that’s good,” capped off with an “All done, may I be excused?” Yeah, Mom never did fall for it, but it was worth a try. And for those that were cynical of the choosey eater, we want you to hold that thought because today we are counting down the most disgusting dishes from the past. No, we’re not talking about Brussel sprouts, creamed spinach, or Aunt Fran’s mysterious casserole with raisins. Sorry, Aunt Fran, we’re taking it a step further.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Cracker Barrel Menu Item According To 32% Of People

There are 665 Cracker Barrel locations in the United States (per Scrape Hero), and sometimes it seems like there are just as many items on the menu. Founded in Tennessee in 1969, this restaurant is a destination both for road-trippers, thanks to its convenient highway proximity in 45 states, as well as a family tradition. You know what you're getting with Cracker Barrel: that porch lined with rocking chairs that will transport you, if only for a few moments, to a peaceful country home; that general store filled with nostalgic pieces of Americana and trinkets you never knew you needed, and food meant to stir up memories of your family kitchen. Most dishes at Cracker Barrel can't quite claim to be the most nutritious options, but they certainly can claim to nail that hearty, homemade goodness. The only constant question that remains is, whatever are you going to order?
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

Costco Fans Are Obsessed With Its Chocolate Covered Almonds

As a huge brand that's wildly popular among its loyalists, Costco has plenty of healthy snacks to keep its customers coming back for more. There are scores of options available for those who want to pick up something wholesome and delicious at the same time such as protein bars, dried fruit, nuts, keto-friendly granola, and crackers made with almond flour, just to name a few.
Recipes100daysofrealfood.com

Oven-Baked Cheese “Fries”

The next time we have friends over for dinner this is what I’m putting out for an appetizer—Oven-Baked Cheese “Fries”! This new recipe would be great as a side dish to any family dinner as well … talk about switching things up from your same ol’ boring roasted potatoes. I...
Wallingford, CTRecord-Journal

Wallingford blogger shares importance of family dinner and recipe for chicken enchiladas

Looking for the perfect meal to serve next time you have a family dinner? My Chicken Enchilada Recipe is a family favorite!. Every Sunday when I was growing up, my family sat down at the dinner table together to enjoy a meal together. Family dinner was the only time we would all be in the same place at the same time. When my husband and I got married, we vowed to have family dinners together. Here is why you should have family dinner together at least once a week.
One Green Planet

Pick Yourself Up With These 15 Healthy Pickle Recipes!

Pickles are great for your gut and your health in general, and tastes so delicious when added to your favorite dish! Put them on top of your special veggie sandwich, or have them as a side dish at the dinner party. The best thing about them is that you can customize them as you want to, and use your favorite spices to get the ultimate flavors. Be sure to download our Food Monster App to get all of these pickle recipes and so many more!
Recipeshalfbakedharvest.com

One Pot Melty Burrata Lemon Pesto Pasta.

One Pot Melty Burrata Lemon Pesto Pasta! This simple summery pesto pasta is made in under 30 minutes, uses just one pot, and is a great way to use up all that summer basil. Made with creamy melted burrata cheese, homemade pistachio basil, a touch of garlic, and finished with fresh basil and lemon. The perfect quick-cooking pasta that’s great for these low-key summer nights.
Recipesthefullhelping.com

15-Minute Teriyaki Tofu Noodle Bowls

These teriyaki tofu noodle bowls come together in only fifteen minutes, thanks to Nasoya’s Plantspired TofuBaked. They’re high protein, nutritious, and flavorful. You might want to double the miso chili sauce: it’s addictive!. The last year has really taught me how to use my favorite store-bought products wisely and effectively....
Recipesrecipes.net

Traditional Homemade Chicken Pot Pie Recipe

Few things are as delicious and comforting as a well-made chicken pot pie. This recipe ensures that yours comes out perfect every time.c. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. On a lightly floured surface, roll out the pastry dough with a floured rolling pin. Transfer to the baking sheet, cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate while preparing pie filling.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Mistake A Baking Show Contestant Can Make, According To Nancy Fuller

Celebrity chef and the face of "Farmhouse Rules" Nancy Fuller has extensive experience cooking for others. Per Southern Living, she tackled her catering business and also found innovative ways to feed her six kids before she became a part of the Food Network show. In fact, what inspired her to demonstrate her recipes on camera was the knowledge that she had the ability to feed and impress her loved ones. Her mantra has been the same throughout: Focus on your family. She says, "Put that table in the center of that kitchen and put your family around it!"
Recipeskidsactivitiesblog.com

15 Delicious Watermelon Recipes

Watermelon is such a summer staple and these delicious watermelon recipes are crazy good!. If you chow down on this melon like we do in the warm months, you might want to take note. There are some really fun ways you can eat it!. Watermelon Recipes. Watermelon is a long...
Recipesamericanpeoplenews.com

15 One-Pot Summer Meals That Are Easy and Delicious

It’s not that I don’t love to cook. There are few things that I love more than spending an evening experimenting with one of the new dinner recipes I’ve been eyeing. But a warm summer night just doesn’t feel like the time for spending hours in the kitchen or complicated dinner recipes that will equal a sink full of dirty dishes—especially when I’d rather be jumping in the water or gazing at the stars. Luckily, these one-pot summer meals have come to the rescue and given me more freedom to enjoy everything the season has to offer.
Recipesmashed.com

Crock Pot Cube Steak Recipe

Does anyone really know what cube steak actually is? According to Parade, cube steak is made out of top sirloin or top round. A meat tenderizer is used to pound the meat until it becomes perfectly tender. Now to be honest, those cuts, the top round and top sirloin, are not usually considered the best steak to be had. Thus all the tenderizing. But once you try this dish, which makes an already tender meat "so tender you can cut it with a fork," in the words of chef and recipe developer Laura Sampson of Little House Big Alaska, you'll have a few choice words about just how choice this steak can be.
RecipesPosted by
30Seconds

Oven-baked Carnitas Recipe: Easy Authentic Pork Carnitas Recipe Is Oven Ready in 10 Minutes

Some meats just bake in the oven, but some dance with the other ingredients, mingling, creating an intoxicating aroma throughout the house. This easy oven-baked pork carnitas recipe is the latter. The smell is so heavenly you'll have trouble waiting for dinner. But don't peek! Let them get tender, succulent and ready for those tortillas. If you have leftovers try my carnitas omelette recipe.
Recipesmeigsindypress.com

Nana’s Kitchen: Corn Salad

Greetings, home cooks, welcome to Nana’s Kitchen. This week fresh picked corn appeared at my local open air market. Happy days! This is a sure sign of summer. A nice sweet yellow corn is being sold. Corn is also called Indian corn or maize. It was first domesticated by native...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Instant Pot Creamy Penne Pasta Recipe

How much do Americans love pasta with tomato sauce? Well, considering that the 2020 census had the U.S. population at 331,449,281 (via U.S. Census Bureau), and Statista had the U.S. consumption of tomato sauce at 221.07 million for 2020, we're going to go with ... a lot. That's a good thing, because tomato sauce is healthy. It's chock-full of lycopene, an antioxidant that's found in tomatoes, along with vitamin C, another potent antioxidant (via The Health Site). But sometimes, you and your family just may find yourselves craving something a little bit creamier. But making a creamy pasta sauce is hard, right?
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Instant Pot Japanese Curry Recipe

It's really pretty exciting when you're able to cook up a filling meal for your family in a single pot. The sentiment is even greater if your pot happens to be an Instant Pot, since the majority of the work is done for you. Thanks to the efficiency of an Instant Pot, you can have a full meal ready to enjoy pretty quickly, with minimal effort. Curries are a great example of a one-pot dish, but the recipes often require multiple steps and ingredients.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Instant Pot Sorghum Recipe

You may consider this grain to be a pretty simple and humble ingredient, but sorghum has many different uses and names, including great millet, durra, and milo (via Britannica). It can also be used in many different recipes. It's the fifth most produced grain in the world, according to Statista, falling behind the more commonly used rice and corn. However, sorghum is an incredibly versatile grain that shouldn't be ignored, especially in your own kitchen.

Comments / 0

Community Policy