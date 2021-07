CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County Public Health is monitoring an increase in COVID-19 cases that have been on the rise this month. “We have been monitoring case rates closely as Ohio has begun to see an increase in COVID-19 cases since the beginning of July,” Adam Negley, health commissioner, said. “Here in Pickaway County, our seven-day moving average of new cases has remained between one and two cases per day since late May. However, over the last few days, we have begun to see a small uptick as well. We will continue to monitor this trend to see if it is just a blip or a more sustained increase.”