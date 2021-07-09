Cancel
Streetsboro, OH

Beloved Streetsboro athletic director Gary Huber dies at 79

record-courier.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe door was always open. More than any new stadium he helped construct or any particular coach he brought in, that's how Gary Huber will be remembered. One of the longest-serving athletic directors in Portage County history with his 33 years at Streetsboro, Huber, who died at age 79 on July 6, is remembered as someone who was always up for a conversation, story, or, better yet, a fishing expedition on his beloved Lake Erie.

