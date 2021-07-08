Willits Attack Mode Volleyball Team beats the Fort Bragg Timberwolves
After a long weekend filled with Frontier Day Festivities the Willits Attack Mode team competed in a close battle with the Fort Bragg Timberwolves, 25-20, 23-20. The Mendocino College Volleyball program hosts a volleyball summer league where schools from Lake and Mendocino County come to play with one another. Each game is twenty minutes long and the Mendocino College Volleyball athletes help ref the games. Every Monday the Willits girls travel to Alex Rorabaugh Recreation Center in Ukiah to get ready for their upcoming season.www.willitsnews.com
