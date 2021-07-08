Cancel
Bridgerton Author Julia Quinn's Father and Sister Die in Car Accident

By Spencer Perry
Cover picture for the articleAmerican author Julia Quinn, best known for writing the historical romance book series Bridgerton, has announced on social media that her father, Stephen Lewis Cotler, and her sister, Ariana Elise Colter (pen name Violet Charles), have passed away in a car crash. In her tribute to her family, Quinn revealed that she had recently finished writing a new graphic novel with her sister titled Miss Butterworth and the Mad Baron which she would dedicate to their father. Writing on her official Facebook page, Quinn revealed that the pair were killed in an accident that appears partially caused by an inebriated driver.

