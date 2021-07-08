xQc Viewers Disgusted by Streamer's Twitch Setup

Every streamer has their own personal setup that works best for them, and sometimes Twitch viewers are curious to see what it looks like from a different perspective. After Imane "Pokimane" Anys released a video tour of her home and workspace, Felix "xQc" Lengyel couldn't help poking fun at the streamer's bed and reading lamp. This prompted viewers to ask xQc to share a tour of his own workspace, and he was only too happy to oblige. Some, however, might wish they hadn't asked! The streamer's workspace was covered in half-full drinks and discarded wrappers from restaurants like Chik-Fil-A and Whataburger. The whole thing is pretty gross, to say the least.