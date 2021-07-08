Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Scott Morrison encourages Australians in lockdown to bring forward their second AstraZeneca dose

By Australian Associated Press
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 13 days ago

Australians under lockdown have been urged to receive a second AstraZeneca dose within eight weeks of their first jab.

Sydney is in the grips of an ongoing outbreak, with NSW reporting 38 new local coronavirus cases as the city and surrounds prepare for at least a third week of stay-at-home orders.

A 12-week gap between AstraZeneca jabs has been recommended as the most effective way to protect people.

But Prime Minister Scott Morrison wants people in the worst-affected areas who have received a first jab to make second dose appointments closer to eight weeks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AgrZD_0arMHrjW00
But Prime Minister Scott Morrison wants people in the worst-affected areas who have received a first jab to make second dose appointments closer to eight weeks

He said his latest recommendation was consistent with the advice of the expert immunisation panel ATAGI.

In the three Sydney councils with the most infections, about half of those aged over 70 have received a first dose.

An extra 300,000 AstraZeneca - which is recommended for people over 60 - and Pfizer vaccines will be made available for NSW.

Nancy Baxter, the head of the University of Melbourne's school of population and global health, said 12 weeks remained the recommended AstraZeneca interval.

'We don't really know how effective it is at eight weeks,' she told the ABC.

The clinical epidemiologist wants ATAGI to be leading medical advice instead of Mr Morrison.

'It's not time for politicians to be making recommendations about vaccination,' she said.

Epidemiologist Mary-Louise McLaws said the first AstraZeneca dose offered 33 per cent, while a second jab increased the figure to 60 per cent.

Professor McLaws supports bringing second doses forward but said the need for a booster shot later was likely.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ANRgR_0arMHrjW00
Epidemiologist Mary-Louise McLaws said the first AstraZeneca dose offered 33 per cent, while a second jab increased the figure to 60 per cent

'If we start it moving away from that 12 weeks then your antibody response may not be as good as it could be,' she told the ABC.

'But given that we are in dire straits at the moment with Delta, we don't want it to go across any state borders, we don't want to go to the elderly, it's a good idea.'

State and territory leaders will meet with the prime minister during a virtual meeting on Friday with the rollout remaining high on the agenda.

National cabinet will also discuss Australian Health Protection Principal Committee research on alternative quarantine arrangements for vaccinated Australians.

Agreement is expected on mandatory jabs for disability support workers after the AHPPC recommended following a similar order imposed on aged care workers.

The prime minister will also talk about vaccinating fly-in, fly-out workers with premiers and chief ministers.

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

208K+
Followers
79K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Morrison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Health#Australians#Nsw#Atagi#Abc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Lockdown
News Break
AstraZeneca
News Break
Public Health
Place
Sydney
News Break
Vaccines
Country
Australia
Related
Public Healthhawaiitelegraph.com

Questions linger as Australian lockdown drags on

SYDNEY, July 15 (Xinhua) -- As of Thursday, Sydney, Australia's most populous city, was into the 20th day of its strict lockdown following the nation's largest outbreak of COVID-19 for 2021. What's more, the end to the drastic effort to curb the spread of the virus is a dispiritingly long...
HealthPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

The Latest: Taiwan gets 1.1M AstraZeneca doses from Japan

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taiwan has received 1.13 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from Japan in the second such donation this year. The nation has benefited from vaccine diplomacy, receiving near 5 million doses from the United States and Japan following its worst outbreak starting in May. Taiwan has also...
POTUSThe Guardian

Scott Morrison urges Apec leaders to ramp up mRNA vaccine production and boasts of Australian economy

Scott Morrison has urged world leaders to ramp up production of mRNA vaccines such as Pfizer’s at an Apec meeting to discuss recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. The New Zealand prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, on Friday night hosted the online Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders’ retreat, which also involved the US president, Joe Biden, Russia’s Vladimir Putin and the Chinese president, Xi Jinping.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Morrison under fire over fresh Australia Covid lockdown and poor jab roll out

Australian prime minister Scott Morrison has been criticised over his handling of the Covid pandemic after a third state was locked down on Tuesday.South Australia, home to around 1.7 million people, joined Victoria and parts of New South Wales (NSW) in fresh restrictions aimed at tackling breakouts of the virus.Australia was initially lauded around the world for its tough stance on preventing Covid transmission as it closed borders and banned travel.But its inoculation programme has been dismal and people are angry that lockdowns are being imposed again more than a year into the pandemic.Just over 10 per cent of...
ChinaPosted by
The Independent

Australian deputy PM won’t sign up to net zero emissions by 2050 without seeing cost

Australia's deputy prime minister has suggested his party will not sign up to a target of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 without first seeing how much the policy would cost.Barnaby Joyce, leader of the Nationals, said he and his colleagues remain open to the target but want to consider a plan before making a firm commitment.In a bid to tackle the climate crisis the European Union, Japan and the Republic of Korea, together with more than 110 other countries, have pledged carbon neutrality by 2050, while China says it will do so before 2060, according to the United Nations.Australia...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

The Project hosts ask a VERY pointed question to Scott Morrison as 13 million Australians endure Covid lockdown – as Steve Price slams state leaders for putting us in a worse position than last year

Scott Morrison has been criticised for 'disappearing' during Australia's latest Covid-19 outbreaks by a host of The Project. Co-host Steve Price asked 'where the Prime Minister was' during the Channel 10 program on Tuesday night as 13 million residents around the country are forced into lockdown due to an explosion of cases.
Public HealthThe Guardian

More than 40% of Australian defence force fully vaccinated

More than 40% of Australian defence force members are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, the defence department has revealed after a positive case sparked new restrictions at a naval base in Victoria. While the Morrison government has faced criticism about the sluggish rollout to priority groups such as aged care...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

'Sorry?' Scott Morrison is stumped live on air after being asked how Caitlin Jenner was allowed into Australia for Celebrity Big Brother while thousands of Aussies are stranded overseas

Prime Minister Scott Morrison was caught off guard during a live radio interview this week when asked why Caitlyn Jenner was allowed into Australia. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 71, flew from LA to Sydney last week and is currently in hotel quarantine ahead of an appearance on Seven's Big Brother VIP.
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Anger as half of Australians in lockdown again

Anger is growing in Australia as 13 million people - about half the population - endure fresh lockdowns to quash Covid outbreaks. A third state went into lockdown on Tuesday. Stay-at-home orders are now in place in South Australia, Victoria and parts of New South Wales. Many people have expressed...
AustraliaPosted by
Daily Mail

The inside story of the texts and phone conversations between Kevin Rudd, Scott Morrison AND the boss of Pfizer before Australia's vaccine rollout was FINALLY sped up - and why the pharma giant's boss agreed to take ex-PM's call

In a customary media blitz last Friday, Scott Morrison triumphantly announced millions of coveted Pfizer vaccines would be shipped to Australia earlier than planned following weeks of talks between the government and the U.S. pharmaceutical giant. In TV and radio interviews across Australia, Mr Morrison praised Health Minister Greg Hunt,...
EconomyThe Guardian

Scott Morrison says he has pressed Atagi to change its advice on AstraZeneca

Scott Morrison has appealed for a change in official health advice for the AstraZeneca vaccine, saying the latest outbreak requires a new risk assessment to get more people vaccinated. The prime minister, who has been on the defensive over the government’s handling of the troubled vaccine rollout, said on Wednesday...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Why the government's advice on the AstraZeneca jab is a 'baffling public health disaster' that made Australians hesitant to get vaccinated despite 14million being forced into draconian lockdowns

Vaccine hesitancy is still high despite more than 14million Australians being in lockdown with an epidemiologist describing the campaign against AstraZeneca as a 'baffling public health disaster'. An Essential Media poll found 41 per cent of those delaying their first vaccine shot were waiting for more Pfizer doses to be...

Comments / 0

Community Policy