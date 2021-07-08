Elsa set to batter the East End at the height of tourism season

The East End is bracing for Elsa and stormy conditions right at the height of tourism season. The town of Southampton is one area that's taking precautions ahead of the storm. "Our biggest concerns right now with regards to the storm are probably the possibilities of coastal erosion and any kind of power outages," says Southampton Town Emergency Management Ryan Murphy. "Overall, we are really hoping it turns into a non-event but we do think there could be the possibilities of some 30-to-40 mph winds, maybe gusts up into the 50s and some rain for the town."